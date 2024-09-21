US soldier who briefly deserted to North Korea hears sentence after agreeing to plea deal

Fort Bliss, Texas - A US soldier who crossed into North Korea last year pleaded guilty to desertion as part of a plea agreement Friday and was sentenced to time served, his lawyer said.

Travis King, the US soldier who briefly deserted to North Korea last year in a bizarre incident, was sentenced to 12 months of confinement. © Collage: Anthony WALLACE / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Because of good behavior and time served, the soldier was released, according to the lawyer.



Travis King was facing 14 charges related to him fleeing across the border from South Korea into the North in July 2023 while on a sightseeing tour of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Korean Peninsula, and prior incidents.

But he pleaded guilty to just five – desertion, assault on a noncommissioned officer, and three counts of disobeying an officer – as part of a deal that was accepted on Friday by a military judge.

"The judge, under the terms of the plea deal, sentenced Travis to one year of confinement, reduction in rank to private (E-1), forfeiture of all pay and allowances, and a dishonorable discharge," a statement from King's attorney Franklin Rosenblatt said.

"With time already served and credit for good behavior, Travis is now free and will return home," the statement said.

"Travis King has faced significant challenges throughout his life, including a difficult upbringing, exposure to criminal environments, and struggles with mental health," Rosenblatt said.

"All these factors have compounded the hardships he faced in the military."