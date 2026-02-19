Chief of US Southern Command visits Venezuela amid series of deadly boat strikes

Caracas, Venezuela - The chief of the US military command responsible for a series of strikes on boats off South America, visited Venezuela Wednesday and held talks with interim leader Delcy Rodriguez and her top ministers, its government said.

From l. to r.: US Southern Command chief Francis L. Donovan, US Charge d'Affaires to Venezuela Laura Farnsworth Dogu, and senior Pentagon official Joseph M. Humire pose for a photo in Caracas, Venezuela, on February 18, 2026. © US Southern Command/Handout via REUTERS

US Southern Command chief General Francis Donovan met with Rodriguez as well as Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, a government account posted on X.

It added that the two countries "agreed to work on forming a bilateral cooperation agenda in order to combat drug trafficking, terrorism, and migration."

The visit follows last month's abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a deadly US military operation.

The US Embassy posted a photo on X of Donovan – who commands US military operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean – in the Venezuelan capital.

It said Donovan met US military personnel who guard embassy facilities and then members of the interim government "to assess the security situation."