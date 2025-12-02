Pope Leo XIV urges Lebanon to "rise again" in historic address to tens of thousands

Beirut, Lebanon - Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday issued a "heartfelt appeal" for peace in Lebanon as he ended his first overseas trip since becoming pontiff.

Pope Leo XIV addressed over 150,000 Catholics in Beirut on Tuesday, ending his first overseas trip with a call for peace. © REUTERS

"May the attacks and hostilities cease," Leo said at Beirut airport ahead of his return to Rome. "We must recognize that armed struggle brings no benefit."

Suspected Israeli drones were heard over Beirut shortly before the pontiff's departure. Israel has violated a ceasefire with Hezbollah on a near-daily basis over the past year, killing almost 130 according to UN figures.

International human rights groups have called for war crimes investigations into the brutal attacks.

Leo, who succeeded pope Francis earlier this year, earlier called for Lebanon to "rise again" as he addressed 150,000 worshipers at a Mass in Beirut.

People flocked to the Beirut waterfront many hours ahead of the service, waving Lebanese and Vatican flags. The first American pontiff was welcomed with thunderous applause as he arrived in his closed Popemobile.

He insisted that Lebanon can "return to its former glory" if its many religious and political groups come together.

The country is home to a diverse mix of religious communities, encompassing Sunni and Shiite Muslims and various Christian denominations, including Catholics.

A peaceful Lebanon can once again become a "house of justice and brotherhood" and a "harbinger of peace for the entire Levant," Leo said.

The pope also prayed at the site of the devastating explosion that destroyed parts of the port of Beirut in 2020, and greeted relatives of the victims, who numbered more than 200.

The Mass in the Lebanese capital marked the end of Leo's first foreign trip, which began on Thursday in Turkey.

At the airport, Leo lamented the fact that he had been unable to visit other regions of Lebanon, especially in the country's south, which is "currently experiencing a state of conflict and uncertainty."