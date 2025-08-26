Amnesty calls for war crimes probe into Israel's destruction in Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon - Amnesty International said Tuesday that the Israeli army's extensive destruction of civilian property in south Lebanon, including after a ceasefire with Hezbollah was struck, should be investigated as a war crime.

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on the area of al-Mahmoudiye in the southern Lebanese province of Jezzine on July 24, 2025. © Rabih DAHER / AFP

The November 27 truce came amid two months of open war during which Israel sent in ground troops and conducted a major bombing campaign in Lebanon.

"The Israeli military's extensive and deliberate destruction of civilian property and agricultural land across southern Lebanon must be investigated as war crimes," Amnesty said in a statement.

The rights group's Erika Guevara Rosas said in the statement that the destruction had "rendered entire areas uninhabitable and ruined countless lives."

Israel has said its military action targeted Hezbollah sites and operatives, and it continues to strike Lebanon despite the ceasefire.

Under the truce, Hezbollah was to pull its fighters back from near the border, with the Lebanese army deploying to the south and dismantling the militant group's infrastructure there.

Israel was to fully withdraw its troops from Lebanon, but it has kept them in several border areas it deems strategic.

Amnesty said it sent Israeli authorities questions in late June about the destruction but had not received a response.

The group said its analysis covered from October 1 of last year – around the start of Israel's ground offensive – until late January of this year, and showed "more than 10,000 structures were heavily damaged or destroyed during that time."

It noted that "much of the destruction took place after November 27," when the truce took effect.

"Israeli forces used manually laid explosives and bulldozers to devastate civilian structures, including homes, mosques, cemeteries, roads, parks and soccer pitches, across 24 municipalities," it said.