Remains of Mayan city nearly 3,000 years old unearthed in Guatemala

Peten, Guatemala - Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a Mayan city nearly 3,000 years old in northern Guatemala , with pyramids and monuments that point to its significance as an important ceremonial site, the Central American country's culture ministry said Thursday.

A picture released by the Guatemalan Ministry of Culture and Sports shows two anthropomorphic sculptures of human form or appearance that "represent an ancestral couple," discovered at the Uaxactun archeological site in the Maya Biosphere, Peten department. © Handout / Guatemalan Ministry of Culture and Sports / AFP

The Mayan civilization arose around 2000 BC, reaching its height between 400 and 900 AD in what is present-day southern Mexico and Guatemala, as well as parts of Belize, El Salvador, and Honduras.

The city named "Los Abuelos," Spanish for "The Grandparents," once stood some 13 miles from the important archaeological site of Uaxactun, in Guatemala's northern Peten department, the ministry said in a statement.

It is dated to what is known as the "Middle Preclassic" period from about 800 to 500 BC, and is believed to have been "one of the most ancient and important ceremonial centers" of the Mayan civilization in the jungle area of Peten near the Mexican border, it added.

"The site presents remarkable architectural planning" with pyramids and monuments "sculpted with unique iconography from the region," said the ministry.

The city takes its name from two human-like sculptures of an "ancestral couple" found at the site.

The figures, dated to between 500 and 300 BC, "could be linked to ancient ritual practices of ancestor worship," said the ministry.