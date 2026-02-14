Owner leaves dog to run a quick errand – and his reaction has the internet in tears!
Sweden - It was only a brief moment, but for Lex, it clearly felt like an eternity! The dog broke hearts all over Instagram with his sad reaction to his owner leaving him behind...
When owner Jakob left the barber shop where he works to run a five-minute errand, he had no idea what drama was about to unfold.
Because when he returned, he was met with a sad sight: his American Bully had his face pressed against the window of the salon, his gaze empty and full of disappointment.
"OH MY GOD HE THOUGHT I LEFT HIM BEHIND," Jakob wrote on his video, which quickly went viral on TikTok.
His pooch is a very sociable but also sensitive four-legged friend, as Jakob explained to Newsweek.
While Lex loves company, the world seems to stand still for him without his owner.
"When I came back after running an errand for 5 minutes, I saw him through the window, all heartbroken," Jakob said.
"I think he got so sad because that's usually the time we actually go home. He probably thought I left him."
Fortunately, Lex's grief didn't last long. As soon as Jakob was back with him, his joy knew no bounds.
Not every dog can be left alone for a long time
On TikTok, the touching scene reminded many viewers how sensitively furry friends can react to change. Experts advise that dogs should be well exercised before being left alone – for example, with a long walk or intensive play sessions.
The length of time a dog can be left alone varies depending on their age, general health, and personality. For most adult dogs, four to six hours is usually fine. Some can also get used to being left alone at home for eight hours, as long as they have enough space to move around and play.
After all, what is only five minutes for us humans can seem like the end of the world for a loyal dog like Lex!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@lexluthorthebully