Owner leaves dog to run a quick errand – and his reaction has the internet in tears!

Sweden - It was only a brief moment, but for Lex, it clearly felt like an eternity! The dog broke hearts all over Instagram with his sad reaction to his owner leaving him behind...

Did Lex think his master had left him alone? Judging by the look on his face, apparently yes. © Screenshot/TikTok/@lexluthorthebully

When owner Jakob left the barber shop where he works to run a five-minute errand, he had no idea what drama was about to unfold.

Because when he returned, he was met with a sad sight: his American Bully had his face pressed against the window of the salon, his gaze empty and full of disappointment.

"OH MY GOD HE THOUGHT I LEFT HIM BEHIND," Jakob wrote on his video, which quickly went viral on TikTok.

His pooch is a very sociable but also sensitive four-legged friend, as Jakob explained to Newsweek.

While Lex loves company, the world seems to stand still for him without his owner.

"When I came back after running an errand for 5 minutes, I saw him through the window, all heartbroken," Jakob said.

"I think he got so sad because that's usually the time we actually go home. He probably thought I left him."

Fortunately, Lex's grief didn't last long. As soon as Jakob was back with him, his joy knew no bounds.