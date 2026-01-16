Russia clarifies stance of Greenland and blasts NATO response to Trump's push for US annexation

Moscow, Russia - Russia 's ambassador to Denmark has accused NATO of seeking to militarize the Arctic amid US President Donald Trump 's persistent threats to seize Greenland.

Russia accused NATO countries of using supposed threats to the security of Greenland as an excuse to militarize the Arctic region. © Collage: REUTERS

NATO countries, including Denmark, are using the specter of a Russian or Chinese threat to expand their military presence in the region, Ambassador Vladimir Barbin told Russian state news agency TASS.

Barbin said Copenhagen was pursuing a confrontational approach by involving NATO, driving a rise in military tensions in the Arctic.

"Russia does not harbor aggressive plans against its Arctic neighbors, does not threaten them with military action, and does not seek to seize their territory," he insisted.

Moscow has previously warned against disregarding Russia's own interests the Arctic.

Trump has been aggressively pushing for the US to take control the resource-rich Danish territory by any means necessary, citing regional security concerns and perceived threats from China and Russia.

Following unsuccessful talks in Washington on Wednesday to resolve the Greenland dispute, multiple EU states announced they would send troops to the island for a mission in support of Denmark.