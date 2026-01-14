Danish officials say Trump wants to "conquer" Greenland as White House talks fail

Washington DC - Denmark's top diplomat said Wednesday he failed to change the mind of US President Donald Trump 's administration on his threats to seize Greenland after flying to the White House for talks.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (l.) told reporters that Wednesday's talks did not change the White House's position on Greenland. © Oliver Contreras / AFP

The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland, an autonomous territory of Copenhagen, met with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in what they hoped would clear up "misunderstandings" after Trump's bellicose language toward the NATO ally.

"We didn't manage to change the American position. It's clear that the president has this wish of conquering over Greenland," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told reporters after the meeting.

"And we made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest of the kingdom."

The minister said a US takeover of Greenland, where Washington has long had a military base, was "absolutely not necessary."

He said the issue was "very emotional" for the people of Greenland and Denmark, a steadfast US ally whose troops died alongside Americans in Afghanistan and, controversially, Iraq.

"Ideas that would not respect territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the right of self-determination of the Greenlandic people are, of course, totally unacceptable," Lokke said.

"We therefore still have a fundamental disagreement, but we also agree to disagree."

He said the two sides would form a committee that would meet within weeks to see if there was possible headway.

Trump insisted hours before the talks that NATO should support the US effort to take control of Greenland, even though major European allies have all lined up to back Denmark.

Trump said Greenland was "vital" for his planned Golden Dome air and missile defense system.

"Anything less than that is unacceptable," he wrote on his Truth Social network. "IF WE DON'T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!"