Trump raises pressure on Greenland talks with shock NATO demand: "Get them out of here"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump insisted that US control of Greenland was essentially the only option on the table, hours before his vice president, JD Vance, was set to hold crunch talks with Danish and Greenlandic officials.

President Donald Trump said "anything less than" US control of Greenland was unacceptable to his administration. © Collage: REUTERS

"The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!" he added.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to take over the vast Arctic island – an autonomous territory of Denmark – and he has sounded emboldened since ordering a deadly coup against Venezuela at the start of the month.

"NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES," he wrote Wednesday. "Anything less than that is unacceptable."

The 79-year-old has not ruled out military intervention, alarming its NATO ally Denmark and other European countries. Greenland prime minister, political parties, and citizens have overwhelmingly rejected the prospect of US annexation.