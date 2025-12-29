Zelensky reveals details of Trump's major "security guarantee" for Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine - The US has offered Ukraine "solid" security guarantees for 15 years with a possibility of an extension, President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed Monday after meeting Donald Trump .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the US had agreed to provide a security guarantee as part of the deal to end the war with Russia. © JIM WATSON / AFP

At Mar-a-Lago, Zelensky held talks with Trump, who said a deal to end almost four years of war with Russia was closer than ever.

Though the issues of territory and the future of Ukraine's Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remain unresolved, Zelensky said he considered the presence of international troops in Ukraine a necessary part of the guarantees – something Russia has rejected in the past.

Still, the Kremlin agreed with Trump's assessment that talks were in their final stages, while repeating its demand for Kyiv to withdraw its forces from eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky said he was hoping for a meeting with European and American officials in Ukraine in the "coming days" to work on documents to end the conflict.

Any deal to end Europe's worst conflict since WWII "must be signed by Ukraine, Russia, the US, and Europe", he said.