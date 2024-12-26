South Korea faces second presidential impeachment in two weeks as political turmoil continues

Seoul, South Korea - South Korea 's opposition on Thursday filed an impeachment motion against acting president Han Duck-soo, in an escalating conflict over efforts to remove his predecessor from office.

South Korea fell in a political crisis when President Yoon Suk Yeol, currently suspended, declared martial law on December 3.

Yoon was stripped of his duties by parliament on December 14 over the dramatic declaration, but a constitutional court ruling upholding the decision by lawmakers is necessary to complete the impeachment process.

The court is currently short of three judges. While it can go ahead with its six members on the bench, a single dissenting vote would reinstate Yoon.

The opposition wants Han to approve three more nominees to fill the 9-member bench, something that he has so far refused to do, essentially leaving both sides in a deadlock.

"We have filed the motion… and will report it to the plenary session today," MP Park Sung-joon told reporters at the National Assembly of the impeachment action against Han. "We will put it to a vote tomorrow."