South Korean president declares martial law and cites North Korean "threats" in dramatic move

Seoul, South Korea - South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday declared martial law, accusing the opposition of being "anti-state forces" and saying he was acting to protect the country from "threats" posed by the North.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in a dramatic escalation of an increasingly bitter fight with opposition lawmakers. © Collage: Jung Yeon-je / AFP & Handout / South Korean Presidential Office / AFP

The National Assembly was sealed late on Tuesday night and helicopters were seen landing on the roof, as army chief General Park An-su took charge as martial law commander and immediately issued a decree banning "all political activities."

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside parliament demanding to be let inside as police guarded the building

South Korea is a major ally for the US in Asia, and a spokesperson for the National Security Council said Washington was "monitoring the situation closely."

"To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements plundering people's freedom and happiness, I hereby declare emergency martial law," Yoon said in a live televised address to the nation, without providing any evidence of any immediate North Korean threats.

"With no regard for the livelihoods of the people, the opposition party has paralyzed governance solely for the sake of impeachments, special investigations, and shielding their leader from justice," the 63-year-old conservative politician raged.

"Our National Assembly has become a haven for criminals, a den of legislative dictatorship that seeks to paralyze the judicial and administrative systems and overturn our liberal democratic order."

In response, South Korea's National Assembly immediately passed a resolution rejecting the imposition of martial law.