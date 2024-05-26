Sudan hospital death toll reaches alarming heights amid raging war

El Fasher, Sudan - At least 134 people have died at a single hospital in the Darfur city of El-Fasher in western Sudan , Doctors without Borders (MSF) said on Sunday, including one MSF team member.

A destroyed livestock market area in al-Fasher, the capital of Sudan's North Darfur state. © AFP

War has raged for more than a year between the regular military under army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.



El-Fasher in North Darfur is the only state capital in the vast western region not under RSF control, and is a key humanitarian hub for a region on the brink of famine.

It has seen sporadic clashes since the war broke out, but fierce fighting reignited on May 10 in what UN chief Antonio Guterres has called "an alarming new chapter" in the conflict.

MSF said one of its pharmacy watchmen was killed Saturday "when shelling hit his house." He was taken to Southern Hospital, North Darfur state's only remaining hospital, where he died.

At that hospital alone, where a team supported by MSF has treated 979 casualties just over two weeks, "the death toll has reached 134 – a sign of the violent intensity of the fighting," a statement from the medical charity said.

But the real toll is probably much higher, with many residents not leaving their homes because of the fighting, even for emergency medical care.