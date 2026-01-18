Cute little kitten delights owner – but just months later, he's unrecognizable!

Ontario, Canada - Few things are cuter than kittens, but even fully grown cats are still adorable. That's what Carly Thomas thought when she adopted little Sprout last year. As dainty as the kitten looked at first, the Canadian couldn't have imagined how her pet would look just a few months later!

This is what Sprout the cat looked like as a kitten. © Screenshot/Instagram/@hercozycrew

In a new Instagram video, Carly documented her shock at Sprout's dramatic transformation.

Over the course of seven months, the cat went from a tiny kitten to what looks like an overweight and bad-tempered animal!

"He's so cute and tiny I don't think he'll get that big!" Carly writes over a clip of Sprout as a kitten.

Less than a year later, Sprout is almost 10 pounds heavier and, as his owner affectionately puts it, a "whole CHONK OF A CAT."

The clip has gone totally viral, with more than two million views since it was posted earlier this month.

There are also hundreds of comments, where some users pointed out that it's normal for a Siberian cat like Sprout to develop in this direction.

But has Sprout's dramatic new look made Carly question whether she still wants him?