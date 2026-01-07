Cat gives birth to kitten with two faces in shocking TikTok clip

Abdulrauf Musa was delighted when his cat gave birth to several kittens, but the litter welcomed something most people have never seen before.

By Benjamin Richter

Lagos, Nigeria - Abdulrauf Musa was delighted when his cat gave birth to several kittens, but the litter welcomed something most people have never seen before.

It's still unclear whether the little kitten will survive.

In a video shared on his TikTok page @_kakaoflagos, the 26-year-old wrote: "My cat gave birth to a kitten with two faces..."

The clip shows the mother cat with her newborn litter.

At first glance, all the kittens appear to be normal in shape. But then, Abdulrauf holds a tabby baby up to the camera, revealing the newborn actually has two faces.

The kitten has the usual four paws, two ears, a tail, and a head – but this is divided by two noses and mouths as well as four eyes.

A cat with two faces is also known as a Janus cat – an extremely rare developmental anomaly called diprosopus, in which the face widens and is partially duplicated in the womb.

The mutation is named after the Roman god Janus, who is also depicted with two faces.

Similarly rare to diprosopus is cyclopia, in which the affected cat is born with only one eye.

The TikTok video quickly went viral, earning nearly 50 million views as users expressed their hope that the kitten would somehow manage to survive.

As Abdulrauf explained, he's shown the newborn to his vet, but the vet himself was quite perplexed – likely due to the rarity of the condition.

