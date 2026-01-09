Cat is abandoned in the snow until kind woman arrives – she then sends a brutal message to his former owners

Canada - Farm owner Kelly's jaw dropped when she saw a lone cat wandering around in the snow recently. She promptly made a now-viral video about the heartbreaking situation.

"To the person who dumped your cat on one of the coldest days... And left him searching for shelter under our garden shed. Leaving him out in the cold," Kelly writes in the video's onscreen text.

"I'm glad he found us... because no one goes hungry or thirsty on our watch!"

In the clip, you can see the kitty walking helplessly through the snow in the backyard, seemingly freezing and looking for shelter.

But that doesn't work, so the animal stays outside in the cold, meowing desperately for help.

Fortunately, the second part of the video makes you sit up and take notice, because Kelly takes a slightly different tone...