Cat is abandoned in the snow until kind woman arrives – she then sends a brutal message to his former owners
Canada - Farm owner Kelly's jaw dropped when she saw a lone cat wandering around in the snow recently. She promptly made a now-viral video about the heartbreaking situation.
"To the person who dumped your cat on one of the coldest days... And left him searching for shelter under our garden shed. Leaving him out in the cold," Kelly writes in the video's onscreen text.
"I'm glad he found us... because no one goes hungry or thirsty on our watch!"
In the clip, you can see the kitty walking helplessly through the snow in the backyard, seemingly freezing and looking for shelter.
But that doesn't work, so the animal stays outside in the cold, meowing desperately for help.
Fortunately, the second part of the video makes you sit up and take notice, because Kelly takes a slightly different tone...
Instagram video with abandoned cat goes viral – what happened to him?
"Now he has an insulated Kitty shelter. [It's] been Kitty approved," the animal lover wrote.
"And Ralphie, as he's been named, is very happy [and] has approved his temporary shelter," the Canadian continued.
"Ralphie is being fed daily and has a heated water dish. He's also an Expert biscuit maker. Welcome to your new home Ralphie."
It seems that the cat has landed in a great situation!
Nevertheless, Kelly is not yet done with the issue. She vents her frustration at the kitty's poor treatment in the caption.
"Each time we ask around if anyone is missing a cat or knows who it belongs to. The answer is always the same 'not our cat, don’t know who it belongs to,'" Ralphie's new owner wrote.
"It seems, sadly, that abandoned and dumped cats are commonplace in rural settings."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lifeinaloghome