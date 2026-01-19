Cat owner wakes up to the sweetest surprise in viral video: "I am CRYING"
The moment Thirsa opened her eyes and realized that she wasn't alone in bed, her viewers panicked. But in the end, the "intruder" ended up being the cat's meow.
In the clip, which the 22-year-old shared on her TikTok, the unexpected guest can be seen to be an adorable tabby cat named Nobu.
"When you wake up and realize [your] cat was sleeping next to you," reads the sweet onscreen text.
Indeed, the cat had curled up peacefully next to a white teddy bear while his owner was also sleeping in the bed.
"We are incredibly close!" Thirsa told Newsweek.
"Ever since he was a kitten, we’ve shared a bed, and I can’t imagine sleeping without him," she added.
"I am CRYING. He’s so precious," gushed one user. Another reported, "mine strangles me in my sleep."
Another viewer commented much more positively and wrote, "Almost every night I wake up and see my little love snuggled right up against me, belly up and my other guy sprawled out. I'm convinced they are actual angels sent from heaven."
Cats sleep almost twice as long per day as humans
Cats sleep an average of 15 hours a day, some even up to 20 hours. The long naps are due to their natural instinct: cats are predators by nature and need to save energy for hunting. Fortunately, today's domestic cats are no longer dependent on this to survive.
Especially in the mornings and evenings, the cats are on top form while their owners desperately try to get a few more minutes of sleep.
When choosing a place to sleep, cats prefer places where they feel safe, be it high up, in a confined space, or in several cozy places.
From beds to blankets to simple cardboard boxes – most cats are not too picky as long as they feel comfortable in their sleeping place.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thirsfinds