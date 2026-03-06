Cat owner attempts to leash train pet kitty – then her dog takes over the lessons!

What began as gentle training for a cat turned into an unexpectedly funny moment when her dog brother quickly took on the role of trainer.

Suddenly, the dog taught his cat sibling to walk on a leash! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tightlines.and.canines

Kylee wanted to slowly get her tabby cat Camo used to exploring the outside world on a leash.

Her goal: to one day go for a walk with Camo and her Belgian Malinois called Mako.

She documented her progress on Instagram – until one of the videos received a lot of attention.

The clip shows Mako carefully taking the cat's leash into his mouth and seemingly taking over the training himself.

At first, the dog adapts to the cat's hesitant pace, but he soon trots off with Camo in tow.

The scene looks chaotic, but is harmless: according to Kylee, her cat is fine.

"My dog absolutely loves Camo and I thought it was hilarious," she told Newsweek. In fact, the cat apparently follows her animal bestie wherever he goes!

The video quickly became a viral hit.