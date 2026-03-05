Dog left home alone for the first time has TikTokers worried!
Button's owner wanted to know what their young dog would do when given free rein at home on his own, so they turned on the pet cam. To TikTokers delight – and worry – it caught all of the pooch's antics!
A few days ago, Button's owner shared a compilation of pet cam shots on TikTok, and the internet is smitten.
What struck most TikTok users is that the 11-month- old pup doesn't seem to know what to do with himself while home alone.
Per the clip's caption, this was Button's first stint home alone and outside his playpen.
The now-viral video shows the rescue dog moving around his empty home aimlessly.
In the first few shots, the pit bull boxer mix looks like he's just waiting for his owner to return.
As the montage progresses, Button gets bolder and starts moving around.
Millions of TikTokers are worried about the puppy
The clip shows that Button eventually gets braver.
Initially, he only dares to sit on the sofa, but then, he decides to try lying on the table.
Unfortunately for the big puppy, this decision wasn't the best.
His owner explains in the caption, "He had to be rescued from the table."
Button's first spell alone went well – nothing was destroyed. But his owner noted, "He had no interest in playing with his toys on his doggy bed either."
The sweet clip racked up 18 million views in just four days.
Most commenters are worried that the puppy feels lonely being home alone, but others found the clip super amusing.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@beginningwithbutton