Dog left home alone for the first time has TikTokers worried!

Button's owner wanted to know what their young dog would do when given free rein at home on his own, so they turned on the pet cam. To TikTokers delight – and worry – it caught all of the pooch's antics!

This dog's reaction to being left on his own has TikTokers weeping. © Screenshot/TikTok/@beginningwithbutton

A few days ago, Button's owner shared a compilation of pet cam shots on TikTok, and the internet is smitten.

What struck most TikTok users is that the 11-month- old pup doesn't seem to know what to do with himself while home alone.

Per the clip's caption, this was Button's first stint home alone and outside his playpen.

The now-viral video shows the rescue dog moving around his empty home aimlessly.

In the first few shots, the pit bull boxer mix looks like he's just waiting for his owner to return.

As the montage progresses, Button gets bolder and starts moving around.