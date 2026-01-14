Cyclist spots terrified kitten alone on the side of the road and makes a decision: "she picked you"

A cyclist was out riding when he suddenly noticed something on the side of the road. When he realized what it was – a tiny baby cat – he didn't hesitate to help.

The cyclist came across the abandoned kitten by chance – and immediately decided to help. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arong.calico.cat

In a video that the cyclist shared on his Instagram account, he can be seen holding a small tricolored kitten in his arms after finding it alone and helpless on the side of the road.

"First day when I found Arong, I was cycling near my local area and [I] saw out of the corner of my eye a kitten cowering on the side of the road," the man wrote in his clip's caption.

"I picked her up and she was shivering at first. Looked around the area to see if other kittens were abandoned but it was the only kitten," he continued.

The man explained that he then spoke with residents in the neighborhood, but they didn't know anything about the kitten. He suspects the cat was abandoned by her mom, but he'll never know for sure.

The video spread rapidly on Instagram and achieved over 79,900 likes on the platform.

One user commented, "Mate you got it wrong, he is adopting you. Welcome to CDS [cat distribution system]" as another said, "That's YOUR kitten now, congratulations."