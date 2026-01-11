Grieving cat owner shelled out $25,000 to "clone" her beloved feline friend

Austin, Texas - The dead can never be brought back to life , but for Kelly Anderson it was clear that a part of her beloved cat should live on.

Despite being cloned, Belle the cat is her own animal with her own personality. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@clonekitty

The 36-year-old social media manager paid $25,000 to have her late cat Chai cloned.

Today, she lives with Chai's genetic twin: Belle.

For Anderson, Chai was more than just a pet. The cat accompanied her through a difficult time, recognized her moods, and gave her support, as she told People.

When Chai died unexpectedly from an anesthetic complication after an operation, Anderson's world collapsed, and she researched animal cloning that very night.

Eventually, she arrived at ViaGen, whose experts explained to her that a clone does not mean resurrection – no identical character, no bringing back the old animal.

That was fine with Anderson; she didn't want a replacement, but a kind of family continuation. But the journey took longer than expected.

Due to a damaged tissue sample, the process took four years. Then, in October 2021, she finally held little Belle in her arms.

Visually, Belle and Chai are almost indistinguishable, and some of their behavioral traits also seem familiar. Nevertheless, Belle is an individual in her own right. Over 88,000 people follow the @clonekitty account on Instagram.

But with the attention comes criticism. Why not adopt? Why spend so much money? Is it morally justifiable? Anderson hears these questions all the time.

She understands the concerns, but remains convinced that the company is working responsibly. For her, the step was worth it.