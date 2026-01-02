Owner wants to save on heating costs – but her cat has other plans!

In the winter, many people find themselves caught between wanting to turn up the heat and wanting to save money. This seems to be what TikToker Tia was thinking in her viral clip, where her cat made his opinion on the matter very clear!

The black cat knows exactly where to turn to make the apartment nice and warm. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tiaxbrdly

Tia has to keep a close eye on her heating bills during the winter, which is why she puts up with a chilly home from time to time.

Her cat, however, refuses to deal with the cold!

He clearly doesn't care about the energy costs – or the subsequent anxiety for his owner.

In a new TikTok, the black four-legged friend proves that he knows exactly how to get his way.

The clever kitty climbs on the TV cabinet and stands on his hind legs in order to turn the thermostat to his preferred temperature!

"When you're on a budget but your cat runs the house and is cold," Tia jokes in the caption.