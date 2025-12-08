Blind dog is obsessed with owner's pregnant belly in sweet viral clips: "I feel you, and I love you"
This little blind dog loves nothing more than to rest on its pregnant owner's stomach and cuddle with her and the baby! These clips are beyond cute.
In an Instagram post that went viral, little Chihuahua Grace presses her head against owner Shelby's belly.
It is often said that dogs notice a pregnancy quickly – and Shelby thinks so, too.
"Grace has been extra intuitive and affectionate during this time, which makes me think she knew something was changing even before I did," she told Newsweek.
The dog seemingly craves closeness during this time of nesting and growing.
"The moment I pick her up when she’s feeling fussy, she instantly relaxes in my arms. It’s clear how much she loves being close to me, especially resting on my belly and chest," Shelby explained.
The pet owner's dogs have never met a baby before, though, "so it will be fascinating to see how they react."
Shelby continued, saying, "It’s both exciting and surreal to know they’ll soon be meeting my baby. I can’t wait to create even more precious memories together!"
Commenters cannot get enough of this sweet blind doggy
Users flocked to the comments section of the sweet videos to reassure the nervous new mama.
"Grace is such a sweet laaady!!! shes going to be the bestest big sister and protector," wrote one as a second added, "That’s her baby."
A few imagined what the dog might be thinking, one saying, "'Don’t worry friend, you can’t see me, but I can’t see you either, but I feel you, and I love you,'" while another said, "'my friends in there.'"
"My heart just exploded," one user gushed.
What do you think? Is Grace the dog going to be a good big sister to the new baby?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@shelby_salmela