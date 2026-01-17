Brazen dog dump infuriates rescuer: "Abandoned in the middle of the road"

Duarte, California - This poor dog was simply abandoned in the middle of the night. The four-legged friend had to wait for hours in the rain, completely on its own, until she finally got help.

The surveillance camera clearly shows how the car stops briefly, lets the dog out, and drives on. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jasminegutierrezzz

Jasmine Gutierrez from Duarte woke up one morning because a dog was barking outside her window. She eventually found a French bulldog in front of her driveway.

"It was pouring with rain, and this sweet girl was soaked through," she told Newsweek.

Jasmine wanted to help the four-legged friend, but the pup was scared.

After an hour and a lot of patience, she managed to get the dog to engage with her.

Then, the woman checked her surveillance camera at the house and made a terrible discovery.

"I eventually found a clip where it shows she was actually left at 2:16 AM, just abandoned in the middle of the road by a minivan," Gutierrez said.

"She came to my yard since I had my gate opened, and it was the closest," she explained.

"This poor dog was alone for four hours in the cold before I discovered her."