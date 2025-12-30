Dog and kitten are left home alone – and adorable chaos quickly ensues!

Atlanta, Georgia - When this pet owner checked on her home camera, she was surprised by an adorably chaotic video showing off the unique bond between her dog and kitten !

This kitten and pit bull have become an unexpectedly adorable duo. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@setsby.juju

A TikTok clip of the recording has gone viral with more than four million views.

In it, the odd couple, consisting of a baby cat and an adult pit bull, lay calmly next to one another on the bed.

Then, the kitten moves closer to the dog, sparking a look of shock in the canine!

The pit bull jumps back in excitement and wags its tail, which the cat takes as an invitation to play.

The little kitten playfully swats at the dog's tail, to which the pit bull throws a bewildered stare at the cat.

In the comments, some raised concerns over the potential dangers of leaving these two unattended.

Their owner stepped in to set the record straight, writing, "To clarify they're supervised 99% of the time this is a small clip while I ran an errand and doesn't show the hours of training or management I've been doing thank u!"