Dog longs to befriend mysterious pup he sees on his walk every day – the truth is hysterical
This dog sees another pup every day on his walk, but the mysterious figure always eludes his attempts to make contact. What's behind the "supernatural" creature?
The viral clip begins right at the scene of the action.
In it, Chance the Golden Retriever peers cautiously around the corner, keeping his distance.
Time seems to stand still. Only after a good 20 seconds does Chance dare to take a small step forward.
Then everything happens very quickly: as if struck by lightning, the Golden runs away.
Once again, he has not found the courage to approach his fellow dog.
This has been going on every day for two years, writes Toni Baker – the pet owner's sister – in a viral TikTok video.
The problem is that the "other dog" Chance doesn't dare approach? It's actually his own reflection in a glass window.
"My sisters #goldenretriever has been trying to catch the dog in the window everyday for two years," reads the hysterical caption.
Commenters took a second to understand the joke!
"Not me waiting for the dog reveal," laughed one, someone else writing, "Omg when I realized what was happening."
"For TWO YEARS??!??" wrote one user as a fourth said, "You should introduce them."
"One day..." added another wistfully.
Followup TikTok video shows a tragic moment for the dog and his mystery pal
Commenters doubted that the Golden Retriever has really made it his daily ritual to "chase" his reflection, but Baker counters this.
Days after the first clip was published, she followed it up with a second one, in which Chance repeats his actions from the first clip.
The whole thing seems to have stuck with her ever since, which is probably why she followed up with yet another video on TikTok, although the circumstances are different.
This time, the Golden Retriever goes for an evening walk in the dark, which means the lights are on in the building and the windows are no longer reflective.
"When mom takes you for a walk after dark and your friend, the #doginthewindow isn’t there," the caption reads. "The sadness is real."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tonibaker20