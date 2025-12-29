Dog longs to befriend mysterious pup he sees on his walk every day – the truth is hysterical

This dog sees another pup every day on his walk, but the mysterious figure always eludes his attempts to make contact. What's behind the "supernatural" creature?

Golden Retriever Chance is very cautious. Who does the dog think he sees around the corner? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tonibaker20

The viral clip begins right at the scene of the action.

In it, Chance the Golden Retriever peers cautiously around the corner, keeping his distance.

Time seems to stand still. Only after a good 20 seconds does Chance dare to take a small step forward.

Then everything happens very quickly: as if struck by lightning, the Golden runs away.

Once again, he has not found the courage to approach his fellow dog.

This has been going on every day for two years, writes Toni Baker – the pet owner's sister – in a viral TikTok video.

The problem is that the "other dog" Chance doesn't dare approach? It's actually his own reflection in a glass window.

"My sisters #goldenretriever has been trying to catch the dog in the window everyday for two years," reads the hysterical caption.

Commenters took a second to understand the joke!

"Not me waiting for the dog reveal," laughed one, someone else writing, "Omg when I realized what was happening."

"For TWO YEARS??!??" wrote one user as a fourth said, "You should introduce them."

"One day..." added another wistfully.