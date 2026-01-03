Dog looks utterly heartbroken: his owner's adorable explanation melts hearts
Boston, Massachusetts - This sweet dog is known on TikTok for often looking adorably glum at everyday inconveniences. With his highly emotional nature, golden retriever Wally once again caused a stir.
The clip begins with the male dog cuddling with his owner Tim, and Wally looking very sad once more.
According to the video, his humans had house guests, and the furry friend loved the visit. Nothing to be sad about here... yet.
The video shows Wally running excitedly up the stairs to the guest room and then jumping into the guests' bed to wake them up.
"He loves when there are a lot of people around – the more hands to pet him, the better," owner Julia says in the video.
However, the mood plummeted after they left.
But things only went further downhill for Wally after that.
Viral TikTok video shows more reasons why the dog is so sad
In the video, the golden can be seen sitting next to his dad in the kitchen.
The already dejected-looking four-legged friend is obviously waiting for Tim to drop something while cooking so that he can snack on it.
But unfortunately, after all the waiting, the dog comes away empty-handed. Simply devastating.
In another scene, Wally suffers another blow. It's raining outside, so he has to wear his hated red rain cape.
It seems as if the whole world has conspired against him!
"Anytime it rains just know that somewhere out there, there’s a golden retriever whose really really sad about it," laughs the video's caption cheekily.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wally.meets.world