Dog looks utterly heartbroken: his owner's adorable explanation melts hearts

Boston, Massachusetts - This sweet dog is known on TikTok for often looking adorably glum at everyday inconveniences. With his highly emotional nature, golden retriever Wally once again caused a stir.

According to dog owners Julia and Tim, golden retriever Wally is highly emotional - mostly sad. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wally.meets.world

The clip begins with the male dog cuddling with his owner Tim, and Wally looking very sad once more.

According to the video, his humans had house guests, and the furry friend loved the visit. Nothing to be sad about here... yet.

The video shows Wally running excitedly up the stairs to the guest room and then jumping into the guests' bed to wake them up.

"He loves when there are a lot of people around – the more hands to pet him, the better," owner Julia says in the video.

However, the mood plummeted after they left.

But things only went further downhill for Wally after that.