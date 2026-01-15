Dog owner and pup lured into the park at night by mysterious wild animal phenomenon: "It's rare"

Toronto, Canada - An extraordinary late-night encounter on what began as a quiet Saturday evening turned into a goosebump-inducing experience for Melissa Kennedy and her dog Barkley.

An eerie animal noise lured Melissa into the park at night. © Screenshot/Instagram/@barkley_our_pup

The Canadian was sitting in her living room late at night with Barkley when, suddenly, eerie noises came from the nearby park.

"I went to the window because I thought a dog was in trouble," Melissa told Newsweek.

Melissa had heard a loud howl earlier that evening.

"When I didn't see people, I knew it was coyotes," she said.

Coyotes in downtown Toronto? No longer a surprise to many. Nearly 100 sightings were reported in the first few weeks of 2025 alone.

But brave and curious, Melissa ventured outside with her Bernese mountain dog-poodle mix.

Instead of a whole pack, she only spotted two coyotes. The reason? A rare acoustic illusion.

"It's called the 'beau geste effect,' where a small group of coyotes makes themselves sound like a pack by distorting their voices... it's rare," Kennedy explained.

"There's lots of coyote sightings and videos, but this moment is special because we heard their voices," she said, and noted that the wild dogs "did this for several minutes."