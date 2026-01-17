Dog owner buys her pup a sweater – the viral result is hilarious to witness!

Anyone who has ever ordered clothes online knows that the photos don't always match the reality – a truth that dog owner Paige also had to learn firsthand.

On the left is the example picture Paige used for her own dog (r.), but the knitted sweater definitely didn't quite fit... © Collage: Screenshots/Threads/@pgeeeeee

"Ordered an extra large btw which the photo said the model dog (90lbs) was wearing," the pet owner explained on Threads.

Since the example dog in the photo – a Labrador – weighed 90 pounds, the new item should fit Paige's four-legged friend perfectly, right?

After all, dogs of the Belgian Malinois breed typically only weigh up to 55 to 66 lbs.

But the wine-red knitted sweater covered just a small part of the dog's body! (Oof, we've all been there...)

You might think that the Malinois, which otherwise measures 22 to 26 inches, likes to wear her belly bare for the sake of fashion.

The funny photo of the four-legged friend went viral and received numerous comments and likes.

Paige then posted another picture of her dog in the outfit and wrote, "She appreciates the support everybody lol."