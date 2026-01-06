Dog owner gets DNA test for "weird looking" pup – and receives wild results!

Los Angeles, California - Brett Miller from Los Angeles wanted to determine what breed his dog Birdie was in order to make sure she could join him on plane trips – but the results weren't what he expected!

Birdie sat on her owner's lap as he revealed her DNA results in a viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@brettneyspears

"I wasn't able to get her verified by my vet to fly in an airplane because she's suspected to be a pit bull, and pit bulls are a restricted breed on most major airlines," the owner explained in an interview with Newsweek.

So, his mom bought him a DNA test in order to discover whether the "weird looking" dog was as much of a pit bull as he expected.

"It turns out that she's mostly American Bully, and then next up was Chihuahua and Pomeranian," Brett said.

Last month, the young man revealed the complete results in a TikTok video, with Birdie listening intently on his lap.

Birdie's test determined that she was also about 10% poodle, with a little bit of German shepherd and chow chow mixed in there as well.

She was also revealed to be just 4% pit bull – but would she still be able to fly with Brett?