Dog owner is two minutes late to bedtime – and her sassy Shih Tzu isn't having it!
New York, New York - The audacity! Makena Kramli recently did something downright outrageous: she missed her bedtime by two minutes. So, it's only understandable that her Shih Tzu Rocky had to put her in her place...
In a hilarious TikTok clip, the small dog stands in the doorway to the bedroom, evidently displeased.
Rocky, who clearly has an exceptional sense of time, looks sternly at his owner as she films.
This doesn't seem to motivate her, so he lets out a soft bark. Again, Makena ignores him, and he barks once again.
The recording stops at this point – likely because Makena caved to her sassy little pup!
"god forbid it's 9:02 and I'm not in bed w him," she wrote over the video, which has been viewed more than four million times.
In an interview with Newsweek, Makena revealed why exactly her dog was in such a hurry.
Rocky becomes a TikTok star with his bedtime meltdown!
"Rocky's favorite thing to do is sit with me and cuddle in bed," the 25-year-old explained.
"Every weeknight, we get in bed at 9 PM. If we aren't in bed by then, Rocky will sit at my bedroom door and bark at me until I get in bed."
The success of the viral hit took Makena quite by surprise.
"I post pretty regularly on TikTok and thought it was funny that this one video went so viral," she said.
"I love seeing the comments of how many other people have dogs that do the same thing."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@makenak726