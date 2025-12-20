Dog owner is two minutes late to bedtime – and her sassy Shih Tzu isn't having it!

New York, New York - The audacity! Makena Kramli recently did something downright outrageous: she missed her bedtime by two minutes. So, it's only understandable that her Shih Tzu Rocky had to put her in her place...

Makena Kramli's dog Rocky likes to keep a strict nighttime routine, as a viral video shows. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@makenak726

In a hilarious TikTok clip, the small dog stands in the doorway to the bedroom, evidently displeased.

Rocky, who clearly has an exceptional sense of time, looks sternly at his owner as she films.

This doesn't seem to motivate her, so he lets out a soft bark. Again, Makena ignores him, and he barks once again.

The recording stops at this point – likely because Makena caved to her sassy little pup!

"god forbid it's 9:02 and I'm not in bed w him," she wrote over the video, which has been viewed more than four million times.

In an interview with Newsweek, Makena revealed why exactly her dog was in such a hurry.