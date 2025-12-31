Dog owners abandon pup at shelter, and his reaction is awful: "Watching the only family he knew walk away"

Fredericksburg, Virginia - He stood there transfixed, looking sadly after them... Diesel the dog had to watch his owners leave the shelter where they had first adopted him about two years ago.

It was a farewell forever that broke the hearts not only of the pup and the staff, but also of animal foster parents Matt and Mila, who were there with another four-legged friend.

The couple runs Nowlins Fostering in Fredericksburg, Virginia, which specializes in fostering dogs from shelters for a while.

The couple knew immediately that they would take Diesel in on a temporary basis.

"This is a returned dog watching the only family he knew walk away. He will never see them again..." reads the crushing onscreen text.

"Adopted as a puppy," the caption adds.

When Matt and Mila saw what was going on, they began filming the situation, and the video was posted on the couple's Instagram account.

In it, the bitter moment can be seen as Diesel looks after his owners in confused devastation.