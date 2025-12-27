Dog owners return from trip, and their Golden Retriever does the cutest thing to show how much she missed them

Vancouver, Canada - A dog from Canada has clearly shown her owners how much she missed them while they were away, and the sweet footage has gone viral online.

Pacha the dog built herself a cuddle pile out of her owner's clothes. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@goldengirlpacha

Pacha the Golden Retriever dealt with missing her owners in the cutest way ever!

"A couple years ago, Pacha got very attached to our suitcase of clothes when we got back from a vacation," her owners recall on Instagram.

At the time, the dog had pulled everything out of her owners' suitcases and slept on them for hours, gradually dragging more and more clothes together so that the pile kept getting bigger.

"She started sleeping in the pile every night so we left it out for a couple days," recalls the couple from Vancouver.

Eventually, however, it was time to wash the clothes and put them back in the drawers.

"Eventually we had to put it away and that was the end of the pile... Until last week," Pacha's owners continued.

The two dog owners had gone away again and left their Golden with its "grandpawrents" – and the old habit picked back up!

Here's how they handled it this time around...