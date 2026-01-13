Dog trembles all over – the devastating reason moves Instagram users to tears
Tampa, Florida - Many animal lovers were moved to tears by these pictures of a small black and white dog sitting trembling on the floor, her eyes wide open, her body shaking with fear. But what is the reason?
Blue was surrendered to an animal shelter by the very person she loved and with whom she had a close bond.
The reason given was that the four-legged friend "had 'too much energy' for her owner's other elderly dog."
For Blue, this decision meant the abrupt loss of her previous life.
The animal welfare organization Mercy Full Project took in the terrified dog, but what the helpers saw made even experienced rescuers shudder.
In one now-viral video, Blue can be seen violently trembling all over.
When a hand gently reaches out to her, she allows it to touch her, but her fear is unmistakable.
In the arms of a volunteer, things get even worse: Blue clings on tightly and looks around her in panic – as if she is desperately searching for the one person who is not coming back.
"She has no idea what's going on," the animal rescuers wrote about the clip.
"She wouldn’t even let us handle her tonight, as she is SO bonded to her (now-former) dad that she’s having a difficult time trusting anyone else," they added.
"It’s going to take some time, but she’s going to heal from this and come out on top with the best family for her."
Fearful dog touches the hearts of many viewers
According to an update from the rescue, Blue the dog is now in a foster home where she is slowly coming to readjust after her traumatic ordeal.
She must first come to terms with this loss, the animal rights activists say.
Vaccinations, medical examinations, and getting spayed are still pending – only then can Blue be released for adoption.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mercyfulltapes