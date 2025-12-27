Dog tries to steal cat food: what happens when owners catch him triggers tears of laughter!

This dog is clever, but not clever enough. In a viral video, Loki the pup wants to eat the cat food when he thinks the coast is clear. Unfortunately, his owners have tricked him!

When this dog thinks the coast is clear, his owners turn up. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@pawsofmischief_loki

In the Instagram clip, Loki knows that he has to be on his guard during his thieving spree.

The moment he is sure that his owners Amiya Kaminski and her partner Travis Angell have left the house, he carefully peeks through the cat flap.

Loki retreats shortly afterwards – you never know – but then his time has come, and he carefully ventures through the little door into the garage where the cat food is stored.

What he doesn't know is that his owners are sitting hidden behind the car the whole time, filming his every move.

As soon as Loki is on his way to his prey (the kibble), the humans reveal themselves.

ABORT MISSION!

Then it becomes difficult for the dog. Hmm, look at that – Loki is suddenly in a hurry to get back into the apartment through the flap, but it doesn't work in the panicked rush.

His owner is kind enough to open the door for him. The two-year-old Australian Shepherd hurries back into the apartment, tail between his legs.