Dog who grew up with cats picks up the funniest feline behavior!

Ever wondered what happens when a dog is raised by cats ? Meet Fisher the golden retriever, who is a feline at heart!

Fisher the dog grew up with cats and adopted their behavior. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@fishertheretriever

The handsome hound's story begins with his adoption by Natalie Medrano, who already had two cats at home.

But Logan and Luka didn't mind the company, and they warmly welcomed Fisher into their posse.

As it turned out, the dog was ready and willing to learn a lot from the two kitties.

So much so that Fisher can be typically found snuggling up to his owners on the couch like a typical cat.

Another copied behavior made the special pooch go viral.

A video shows Fisher sitting on the sofa with a cuddly toy in his mouth, his gaze focused straight ahead, and his two front paws evenly kneading the cushion in front of him.

"when your dog only has cat brothers so now he is apart of the biscuit making business," Natalie wrote in the onscreen text.