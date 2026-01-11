Dog who grew up with cats picks up the funniest feline behavior!

Anyone who has ever wondered what happens when a puppy is raised by cats will find answers in Fisher the dog! He picked up an odd habit from them.

By Anne-Sophie Mielke, Steffi Feldman

Ever wondered what happens when a dog is raised by cats? Meet Fisher the golden retriever, who is a feline at heart!

Fisher the dog grew up with cats and adopted their behavior.
Fisher the dog grew up with cats and adopted their behavior.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@fishertheretriever

The handsome hound's story begins with his adoption by Natalie Medrano, who already had two cats at home.

But Logan and Luka didn't mind the company, and they warmly welcomed Fisher into their posse.

As it turned out, the dog was ready and willing to learn a lot from the two kitties.

Dog family goes on hysterical rescue mission for lost ball in precious viral video
Dogs Dog family goes on hysterical rescue mission for lost ball in precious viral video

So much so that Fisher can be typically found snuggling up to his owners on the couch like a typical cat.

Another copied behavior made the special pooch go viral.

A video shows Fisher sitting on the sofa with a cuddly toy in his mouth, his gaze focused straight ahead, and his two front paws evenly kneading the cushion in front of him.

"when your dog only has cat brothers so now he is apart of the biscuit making business," Natalie wrote in the onscreen text.

"what can i say, his brothers taught him well!" adds the cheeky caption. "he is truly a natural."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@fishertheretriever

More on Dogs: