Dog's nose changes colors in bizarre phenomenon that leaves owner baffled

A few years ago, Kevin Bubolz from Virginia was puzzled to discover that his Golden Retriever Emma's nose suddenly turned pink in winter. What was going on?!

By Christian Norm

Arlington, Virginia - A few years ago, Kevin Bubolz from Virginia was puzzled to discover that his golden retriever Emma's nose suddenly turned pink in winter. What was going on?!

Emma the golden retriever's nose turns pink, then goes back to black seasonally every year.
Emma the golden retriever's nose turns pink, then goes back to black seasonally every year.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife

In a TikTok video, Bubolz showed footage of Emma's nose changing color, contrasting it to her sibling Ellie, for whom this isn't the case.

This so-called "snow nose" phenomenon is a regular occurrence, according to the dog owner, but seems to be completely harmless.

Emma's nose simply goes from black, to pink, then back again.

Abandoned dog is mistaken for garbage on the side of the road in heartbreaking rescue tale: "Thrown away"
Dogs Abandoned dog is mistaken for garbage on the side of the road in heartbreaking rescue tale: "Thrown away"

What is missing is clear explanation of what exactly causes the "snow nose" in dogs.

Even experts are still puzzling over this!

TikTok video shows curious "snow nose" phenomenon

The warmer it is, the darker Emma's nose gets – like here on vacation in Rome.
The warmer it is, the darker Emma's nose gets – like here on vacation in Rome.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife

"We’re not sure what causes it, but since it occurs most often in winter or cold weather climates, we think it might have something to do with the temperature or possibly certain enzymes," explained Dr. Sandra Koch, a board-certified veterinary dermatologist, in an interview with petMD.

Unfortunately, however, the expert had to contradict herself a little.

Although the so-called "snow nose" occurs most often in winter, it can also occur in summer or even in tropical areas, she said.

Cat abandoned for major facial deformity finally finds unconditional love
Cats Cat abandoned for major facial deformity finally finds unconditional love

"We have very limited information on it; there has been little research done, and most of the information we have is anecdotal," Dr. Koch ultimately admitted.

Emma is likely to continue to fascinate her owner with this mystery. Fortunately, Bubolz no longer needs to be worried about his pup's "mood ring" of a nose!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife

More on Dogs: