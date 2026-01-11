Dog's nose changes colors in bizarre phenomenon that leaves owner baffled

Arlington, Virginia - A few years ago, Kevin Bubolz from Virginia was puzzled to discover that his golden retriever Emma's nose suddenly turned pink in winter. What was going on?!

Emma the golden retriever's nose turns pink, then goes back to black seasonally every year. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife

In a TikTok video, Bubolz showed footage of Emma's nose changing color, contrasting it to her sibling Ellie, for whom this isn't the case.

This so-called "snow nose" phenomenon is a regular occurrence, according to the dog owner, but seems to be completely harmless.

Emma's nose simply goes from black, to pink, then back again.

What is missing is clear explanation of what exactly causes the "snow nose" in dogs.

Even experts are still puzzling over this!