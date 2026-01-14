"Ghost" dog is neglected for years – then radical rescue transformation leaves him unrecognizable!
Cleveland, Texas - Zubin was one of the poor four-legged friends ignored on the streets of Colony Ridge in Cleveland, Texas. Today, the dog has completely transformed!
For years, the pup – who had recently fallen seriously ill – roamed around and seemed to have lost all courage to face life.
Then, two animal rights activists showed up and changed his fate forever.
However, it wasn't the two women who put him out of his misery, but instead Amanda Houghton, who found out about the dog thanks to a Facebook video shared by the pair.
The rescuers called poor Zubin a "ghost with no name."
"I couldn't look away," said the woman in an interview with The Dodo.
Last October, she mentioned Zubin to Jack Jack's Pack Street Dog Rescue, where she works as a volunteer. Houghton wanted to know if she could take the street dog there to help him.
"Without hesitation, they said yes," she recounted.
The Texan then drove to Colony Ridge to pick up the four-legged friend. Although she knew what he looked like from the video, she was still shocked seeing him in person.
Posts on Facebook and Instagram show the dog's impressive development
"When I first saw him, my thought was like, 'I don't know if he's even gonna make it through the night,'" Houghton admitted.
"I just wanted to get him to safety as soon as possible; that was the goal," she added.
Of course, she knew that the emaciated dog had to be taken to the vet immediately, where they were just as horrified as she was.
"I've never fostered a dog in as bad a shape as he was," Houghton continued.
"He was just a skeleton. The vet called him a fossil and said he had the worst case of mange they've ever seen."
Nevertheless, Zubin quickly improved over the next few weeks.
Thanks to daily baths and plenty of food, the initially 60-lb. patient gained his way up to 90 lbs. His fur also soon began to sprout again.
Back in December, Houghton published pictures of Zubin that were really impressive: he looked like an entirely new dog with a beautiful coat and a healthy body weight.
He is now doing so well that he is ready for a new life in 2026 – but until someone wants to take him in for good, he can stay safe and sound with his rescuer.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Zully Vasquez Ventura