"Ghost" dog is neglected for years – then radical rescue transformation leaves him unrecognizable!

Cleveland, Texas - Zubin was one of the poor four-legged friends ignored on the streets of Colony Ridge in Cleveland, Texas. Today, the dog has completely transformed!

The dog's fur was almost completely gone, and he was extremely underweight. © Screenshot/Facebook/Zully Vasquez Ventura

For years, the pup – who had recently fallen seriously ill – roamed around and seemed to have lost all courage to face life.

Then, two animal rights activists showed up and changed his fate forever.

However, it wasn't the two women who put him out of his misery, but instead Amanda Houghton, who found out about the dog thanks to a Facebook video shared by the pair.

The rescuers called poor Zubin a "ghost with no name."

"I couldn't look away," said the woman in an interview with The Dodo.

Last October, she mentioned Zubin to Jack Jack's Pack Street Dog Rescue, where she works as a volunteer. Houghton wanted to know if she could take the street dog there to help him.

"Without hesitation, they said yes," she recounted.

The Texan then drove to Colony Ridge to pick up the four-legged friend. Although she knew what he looked like from the video, she was still shocked seeing him in person.