Golden retriever "adopts" stray black cat in heartwarming Reddit tale

In golden retriever Alice, a stray cat has not only found protection, but also a best friend for life!

At first, the shy cat ran away as soon as the dog approached, but soon, everything changed. © Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/@mamadramaqueen

The heartwarming story was shared by a pet owner on Reddit.

The photos show Alice and the cat – now affectionately known as Kitty – lazing together in the grass and cuddling in the snow.

Kitty used to be terrified of people.

"It wouldn't let us or any of our neighbors near it," the owner wrote.

"But as we all know, Goldens make friends. And that is exactly what Alice did."

At first, the shy cat, who was likely abandoned by her owner, ran away every time the dog came near.

But day by day, the distance grew smaller – until one morning, Kitty simply stayed. From then on, she waited every day for Alice to come outside.

Today, the two are inseparable. Kitty waits on the porch in the morning, follows Alice wherever she goes, visits the neighbor's dog with her, and even enjoys being pet by Alice's humans!

"It is the cutest thing to watch them together," the owner gushed.