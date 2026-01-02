Golden retriever begs owner to bring him to café in adorable morning routine
Montreal, Canada - Every morning, golden retriever Charlie starts pulling like crazy when he and his owner pass his favorite café on their daily walk. As for why the dog is so obsessed with this shop, a viral video has revealed the adorable answer!
In a TikTok shared last month, Charlie is seen pulling on his leash to get his owner to take him to the café.
Once inside, the two go up to the barista's counter, but the employee is too busy for the pup at the moment.
In the meantime, Charlie decides to take a seat on a bench – according to his owner, he wants to make sure he keeps eye contact with the barista!
Charlie waits, and waits, and waits... while the dog looks increasingly sad and hopeless, nothing much happens in the café.
But then, his eyes suddenly lift expectantly!
Charlie the dog finally gets his long-awaited treat!
First, the barista hands him a small cookie, followed by a larger one in the shape of a heart.
Then, everything happens very quickly – the cookies are gone. Charlie, however, is not.
Apparently, the small snack wasn't enough for him. The four-legged friend remains on his bench, clearly hoping for a second helping.
But at some point, it has to end.
His owner gives him a few more pets, but no more treats, so Charlie will have to work hard again the next morning.
Charlie's café adventure has become a big hit on TikTok, earning nearly 500,000 views since it was posted last month.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@laurenandcody