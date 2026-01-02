Golden retriever begs owner to bring him to café in adorable morning routine

Montreal, Canada - Every morning, golden retriever Charlie starts pulling like crazy when he and his owner pass his favorite café on their daily walk. As for why the dog is so obsessed with this shop, a viral video has revealed the adorable answer!

Golden retriever Charlie always begs his owner to take him into the café. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@laurenandcody

In a TikTok shared last month, Charlie is seen pulling on his leash to get his owner to take him to the café.

Once inside, the two go up to the barista's counter, but the employee is too busy for the pup at the moment.

In the meantime, Charlie decides to take a seat on a bench – according to his owner, he wants to make sure he keeps eye contact with the barista!

Charlie waits, and waits, and waits... while the dog looks increasingly sad and hopeless, nothing much happens in the café.

But then, his eyes suddenly lift expectantly!