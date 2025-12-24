Mixed breed Golden Retriever and Husky dog goes viral for his shocking appearance!

Amsterdam, Netherlands - Mixed-breed dog Zade looks really unusual. While it's easy to see that he's descended from a Siberian Husky, you really have to look for parts of the Golden Retriever in him.

Mixed-breed dog Zade looks really unusual. While it's easy to see that he's descended from a Siberian Husky (r), you really have to look for parts of the Golden Retriever (l) in him. © Collage: 123RF/stopabox, 123RF/jeanandrian

But if you go in search of clues, you will find that Zade is missing his pointed ears and the familiar icy blue eyes that make the Husky so special.

Nevertheless, if you had to guess, you probably wouldn't come up with the second dog in the Husky mix so quickly.

Zade, who is almost two years old, has lived with his owner Demi Geurtsen since he was four months old.

However, she has three purebred Siberian huskies in addition to him, which is why she knows not only the visual differences but also the differences in character perfectly well.

In an interview with Newsweek, she explained exactly what makes Zade so different from her three full-blooded huskies.