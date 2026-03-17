Abandoned puppies saved in heart-wrenching rescue mission

Irvine, California- Three little dogs were abandoned in the middle of a park in California. When a passerby tried to help, the pups ran, which made this rescue a challenge.

Frightened, the dogs hid under a bush. © Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29

A man in the park noticed a crate filled with puppies. Hoping to help them, he lifted one out of the crate.

But as soon as he did, the other two sprinted across the busy road and eventually hid in some bushes.

Luckily, the third dog remained next to the crate; it was way to afraid of the busy street to bolt.

Soon, dog rescuer Suzette Hall's phone rang. She immediately got behind the wheel.

"When I got there, there they were – shaking, terrified," she said in a post on Instagram.

"Two of them were hidden deep in the bushes, too scared to even move."

Hall had no choice but to climb under the bush and grab the scared dogs.