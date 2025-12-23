Neighbor accuses dog of being naughty – then her owner sees the hysterical evidence!

New York, New York - When Martini the Dachshund dog moved in, the four-legged friend caused a lot of annoyance to her neighbors. Her owner wanted to clear up the trouble, but was shocked to see the evidence!

It was an awkward moment when Bianca Lopez from Manhattan came home to find a pink sticky note pasted to her front door.

On it, her neighbor had written a message to her that would probably make any dog owner sink to the ground in shame.

According to a TikTok post, the resident let Bianca know that her four-legged friend "barks pretty constantly" when she leaves the apartment.

She also asked the dog owner to take Martini to a dog training school or to find some other solution.

When the dog owner then checked the surveillance camera in her apartment, which she had previously installed for her puppy, she quickly realized that her neighbor had not made empty accusations against the dog.

The footage clearly shows Martini howling dramatically. Don't believe it? Let's go to the (viral) video...