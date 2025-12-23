Neighbor accuses dog of being naughty – then her owner sees the hysterical evidence!

By Anne-Sophie Mielke, Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - When Martini the Dachshund dog moved in, the four-legged friend caused a lot of annoyance to her neighbors. Her owner wanted to clear up the trouble, but was shocked to see the evidence!

It was an awkward moment when Bianca Lopez from Manhattan came home to find a pink sticky note pasted to her front door.

On it, her neighbor had written a message to her that would probably make any dog owner sink to the ground in shame.

According to a TikTok post, the resident let Bianca know that her four-legged friend "barks pretty constantly" when she leaves the apartment.

She also asked the dog owner to take Martini to a dog training school or to find some other solution.

When the dog owner then checked the surveillance camera in her apartment, which she had previously installed for her puppy, she quickly realized that her neighbor had not made empty accusations against the dog.

The footage clearly shows Martini howling dramatically. Don't believe it? Let's go to the (viral) video...

Neighbor complains about barking Dachshund dog with a note

The home camera footage quickly showed that the resident was unfortunately right!
The home camera footage quickly showed that the resident was unfortunately right!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@martinidaweenie_

On TikTok, where Bianca posted the incident, she showed the dog saying that "none of it’s true" and that the other residents are just "spreading rumors" about her.

As Bianca explains to Newsweek, the note is already several months old and dates back to a time when the Dachshund was much younger.

"The note was left when she was 3 months old and adjusting," said her owner.

In the meantime, however, the matter has been resolved.

Indeed, the adult dog is much more relaxed when she has to be left alone.

"She’s a grown girl now. Sure, she has a bark slip now and then, but she’s a dog. She’s pretty quiet for the most part and the best girl," the woman said.

"She] wasn’t even barking. [She’s] clearly just singing. Some nerve of your neighbors," joked one commenter as another said, "God forbid a dog has a hobby."

