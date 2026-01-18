Petrified puppies huddle for warmth on cold street after cruel abandonment
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - It was a heartbreaking scene that a man witnessed in a parking garage shortly after Christmas. The driver discovered six newborn puppies that had been abandoned there!
In their fear and distress, the little ones cuddled up to each other to lend support and body heat.
The man filmed the moment that later touched the hearts of so many people on social media.
Fortunately, he also called an animal shelter for help.
A short time later, the poor dogs ended up at the Pennsylvania SPCA, which posted several posts about the pets on Facebook.
In one of them, the animal rights activists chose some particularly bitter words.
"Alone. Terrified. Huddling together for warmth," wrote the PSPCA in their viral Facebook post.
"We see this in our work more often than we'd like... Animals who are victims of cruelty or neglect. Pets who are simply forgotten or left behind. They're vulnerable, defenseless and completely dependent on us."
Fortunately, the puppies arrived at the rescue center in time and were given very cute and whimsical new names: Choco Christmas, Brownie Smiles, Sir Chocolates, Pecan, Butterfinger, and Nutellas.
Soon after their rescue, the six pups were all given a great opportunity for a fresh start.
Fate of the puppies is shown on Facebook
The four-legged friends, who were only three to four weeks old, were quickly placed in various foster families.
This was only a temporary solution, however.
"As of today, all of the puppies are doing wonderfully in their foster homes," a representative of the PSPCA told The Dodo.
"Their futures will be so very bright, as after their foster stays they will be in search of forever families, where they will be loved and cared for for the rest of their days," the employee added.
All in all, the furry friends were very lucky.
If no one had noticed them in the parking garage, things would probably have been much worse for them.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Pennsylvania SPCA