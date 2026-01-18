Petrified puppies huddle for warmth on cold street after cruel abandonment

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - It was a heartbreaking scene that a man witnessed in a parking garage shortly after Christmas. The driver discovered six newborn puppies that had been abandoned there!

A man discovered six newborn puppies that had been abandoned in a parking garage shortly after Christmas. © Screenshot/Facebook/Pennsylvania SPCA

In their fear and distress, the little ones cuddled up to each other to lend support and body heat.

The man filmed the moment that later touched the hearts of so many people on social media.

Fortunately, he also called an animal shelter for help.

A short time later, the poor dogs ended up at the Pennsylvania SPCA, which posted several posts about the pets on Facebook.

In one of them, the animal rights activists chose some particularly bitter words.

"Alone. Terrified. Huddling together for warmth," wrote the PSPCA in their viral Facebook post.

"We see this in our work more often than we'd like... Animals who are victims of cruelty or neglect. Pets who are simply forgotten or left behind. They're vulnerable, defenseless and completely dependent on us."

Fortunately, the puppies arrived at the rescue center in time and were given very cute and whimsical new names: Choco Christmas, Brownie Smiles, Sir Chocolates, Pecan, Butterfinger, and Nutellas.

Soon after their rescue, the six pups were all given a great opportunity for a fresh start.