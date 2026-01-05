Puppy becomes a hero when flames engulf home with sleeping mom and daughter

Fort Pierce, Florida - Talk about good karma: after Joi Roberts and Heather Belliveau took in a puppy from an animal shelter, the furry friend has seemingly saved their lives!

Wiley the puppy became a hero. © GoFundMe/Support for an Elderly Woman After Fire

Shortly before Christmas, the mother-daughter duo was nearly killed when their mobile home in Fort Pierce caught fire.

"Last night, my elderly mother-in-law lost her home in a sudden and devastating fire," Danielle Roberts explained on a GoFundMe page.

"Everything she owned –memories, belongings, and the place she felt safest – was gone in a matter of minutes."

Thankfully, her dog's "quick instincts" prevented the worst from happening.

"Wiley's warning saved her life," Danielle said. "They got out in the nick of time before the fire fully engulfed the home."

Heather and her mom, Joi, are confident that they're only still on this earth because of little Wiley.

"If it would have been 30 seconds later, I don't know that we would have been able to get my mom out," the daughter told WPTV.