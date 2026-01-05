Puppy becomes a hero when flames engulf home with sleeping mom and daughter

Talk about good karma: after Joi Roberts and Heather Belliveau took in a puppy from an animal shelter, the furry friend has seemingly saved their lives!

By Elias Kroll

Fort Pierce, Florida - Talk about good karma: after Joi Roberts and Heather Belliveau took in a puppy from an animal shelter, the furry friend has seemingly saved their lives!

Wiley the puppy became a hero.
Wiley the puppy became a hero.  © GoFundMe/Support for an Elderly Woman After Fire

Shortly before Christmas, the mother-daughter duo was nearly killed when their mobile home in Fort Pierce caught fire.

"Last night, my elderly mother-in-law lost her home in a sudden and devastating fire," Danielle Roberts explained on a GoFundMe page.

"Everything she owned –memories, belongings, and the place she felt safest – was gone in a matter of minutes."

Thankfully, her dog's "quick instincts" prevented the worst from happening.

"Wiley's warning saved her life," Danielle said. "They got out in the nick of time before the fire fully engulfed the home."

Heather and her mom, Joi, are confident that they're only still on this earth because of little Wiley.

"If it would have been 30 seconds later, I don't know that we would have been able to get my mom out," the daughter told WPTV.

"A night of miracles"

The mobile home burned down almost completely.
The mobile home burned down almost completely.  © GoFundMe/Support for an Elderly Woman After Fire

Afterwards, they were in shock.

"We didn't really know what to do. We were just trying to assess what needed to happen," Joi recalled.

Although they had lost almost everything, the most important thing was that her daughter and the two dogs were okay.

For some inexplicable reason, the Christmas presents for her grandchildren had also survived the flames.

"I can't explain it," Joi said.

"Other than it's just another miracle. I think we had an evening of miracles, a night of miracles."

The Ginger's Pet Food Pantry also made sure the two dogs will want for nothing as Joi and Heather rebuild.

The group announced on Facebook, "We will be making sure those pups have everything they need – food, supplies, and care – so they can stay safe and together during this incredibly difficult time."

