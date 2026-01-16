Rescuers rush to save newborn puppies left to die in a plastic tub: "Every minute truly matters"

San Marcos, Texas - A case that tugs at the heartstrings of dog lovers happened recently in San Marcos in Texas when nine newborn puppies were found abandoned and unprotected in a plastic tub.

The nine puppies were abandoned, helpless and unprotected, in a plastic tub © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

"Free puppies" was written on the container – next to it, the desperate addition: "Can't afford sorry."

The helpless puppies were brought to the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter at the beginning of January.

"Nine tiny neonate puppies were brought to our shelter after being found in a bucket labeled 'Free Puppies,'" read the rescue's viral social media post.

"It’s the kind of situation that stops you in your tracks – heartbreaking and incredibly urgent," they added.

"Puppies this young need immediate, around-the-clock care, and every minute truly matters."

The animals were only a few days old and had virtually no chance of survival without their mother, so staff at the shelter responded immediately and organized emergency care for them.

Several animal welfare organizations stepped in to help.