Why should you get a golden retriever? Owner goes viral with hilarious list!

Getting a dog requires careful consideration, but one golden retriever owner has convinced TikTokers that the breed has far more pros than cons!

By Elias Kroll

Los Angeles, California - Getting a dog requires careful consideration, but no matter how many cons there may be, the owner of a golden retriever named Zebby is sure that this breed's pros far outweigh them!

Zebby the golden retriever has starred in yet another viral TikTok.
Zebby the golden retriever has starred in yet another viral TikTok.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@zebbythegolden

Since May 2024, Zebby's owner has been documenting her golden retriever's life with his very own TikTok page.

But it isn't just videos that have become viral hits, as a photo series of Zebby recently became just as popular as some of his most-viewed clips!

The slideshow begins with the caption, "Reasons to get a golden retriever.

Hopeful rescue cat longs for a family of his own: "Every day, Peppermint waits by the door"
Cats Hopeful rescue cat longs for a family of his own: "Every day, Peppermint waits by the door"

However, anyone expecting real arguments for the breed will likely let out a giggle, as the list isn't exactly serious – yet it's still completely convincing.

The post is simply a slideshow of Zebby's adorable self, with the snaps showing the doggo as a puppy, sleeping, on the beach, and even celebrating his birthday.

Golden retriever Zebby becomes a viral star!

Zebby's owner has "a million" reasons why you should also get a golden retriever!
Zebby's owner has "a million" reasons why you should also get a golden retriever!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@zebbythegolden

"I have a million more," Zebby's owner joked in the caption.

Viewers couldn't get enough, and the slideshow has been viewed more than 200,000 times and racked up over 20,000 likes.

"All reasons are extremely valid," one TikToker commented.

Cats with blue eyes: These 10 cat breeds fascinate with their eye color
Cat Guide Cats with blue eyes: These 10 cat breeds fascinate with their eye color

This isn't an isolated case either, as Zebby has become a proper social media star.

His TikTok page has nearly 250,000 followers, and his posts have racked up more than 28 million likes!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@zebbythegolden

More on Dogs: