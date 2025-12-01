Why should you get a golden retriever? Owner goes viral with hilarious list!
Los Angeles, California - Getting a dog requires careful consideration, but no matter how many cons there may be, the owner of a golden retriever named Zebby is sure that this breed's pros far outweigh them!
Since May 2024, Zebby's owner has been documenting her golden retriever's life with his very own TikTok page.
But it isn't just videos that have become viral hits, as a photo series of Zebby recently became just as popular as some of his most-viewed clips!
The slideshow begins with the caption, "Reasons to get a golden retriever.
However, anyone expecting real arguments for the breed will likely let out a giggle, as the list isn't exactly serious – yet it's still completely convincing.
The post is simply a slideshow of Zebby's adorable self, with the snaps showing the doggo as a puppy, sleeping, on the beach, and even celebrating his birthday.
Golden retriever Zebby becomes a viral star!
"I have a million more," Zebby's owner joked in the caption.
Viewers couldn't get enough, and the slideshow has been viewed more than 200,000 times and racked up over 20,000 likes.
"All reasons are extremely valid," one TikToker commented.
This isn't an isolated case either, as Zebby has become a proper social media star.
His TikTok page has nearly 250,000 followers, and his posts have racked up more than 28 million likes!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@zebbythegolden