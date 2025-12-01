Why should you get a golden retriever? Owner goes viral with hilarious list!

Los Angeles, California - Getting a dog requires careful consideration, but no matter how many cons there may be, the owner of a golden retriever named Zebby is sure that this breed's pros far outweigh them!

Zebby the golden retriever has starred in yet another viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@zebbythegolden

Since May 2024, Zebby's owner has been documenting her golden retriever's life with his very own TikTok page.

But it isn't just videos that have become viral hits, as a photo series of Zebby recently became just as popular as some of his most-viewed clips!

The slideshow begins with the caption, "Reasons to get a golden retriever.

However, anyone expecting real arguments for the breed will likely let out a giggle, as the list isn't exactly serious – yet it's still completely convincing.

The post is simply a slideshow of Zebby's adorable self, with the snaps showing the doggo as a puppy, sleeping, on the beach, and even celebrating his birthday.