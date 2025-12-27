Woman adopts dying dog to give him a family on his final night: "Loved until his very last breath"

Brooklyn, New York - He was sick, confused, and had hardly any time left, but the elderly dog named Zero got an incredible surprise in his final hours when his foster mom, Isabel Klee, chose to adopt him shortly before he would be euthanized.

Isabel has already helped many foster dogs, but this case was extra special to her. © Screenshot/TikTok/@simonsits

Zero was an older dog from the shelter, suffering from illness and mental decline.

Isabel, who has been taking in foster dogs for years, knew that his case was different.

"We're just having a lot of conversations about Zero and his quality of life," she said in an emotional TikTok video.

Zero was barking for hours and appeared visibly distressed, and his condition was deteriorating rapidly.

Then, Isabel had to make a tough decision.

"I've never had this happen before, so it's really hard for me to process that I couldn't help him and I couldn't save him," she explained.

But instead of letting Zero go as a foster dog, Isabel signed the adoption papers together with her partner Jacob.