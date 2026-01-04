Woman sees "coyote" dog hanging out in her yard – the truth changes her life!

Texas - At first, Chelsea thought a sick coyote was in her yard. What she didn't know at the time was that the supposedly wild dog would soon change everything for her!

Dog puppy or coyote? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@yotethedog

In an interview with Newsweek, the Texan spoke about her first encounter with the animal intruder in June and the aftermath that continues to this day.

"He backed himself up behind our plant in the corner, barking his head off at me," she explained.

"You could tell he was very scared."

The poor thing kept running to another corner of her garden in the 100 degree Texas summer heat whenever she or anyone else tried to approach him.

Apparently, the spaces in between the fence were big enough for the pup – then only 12 lbs – to slip in and out of. Even so, he kept returning to their yard.

Finally, Chelsea and her sister spent an hour and a half trying to get a grip on the situation before realizing that the furry friend was getting tired.