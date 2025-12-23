"World's Grumpiest Golden Retriever" dog causes hilarity – but what's the reason for it?
Singapore - Echo the dog's owner has nicknamed him the "World's Grumpiest Golden Retriever." Need some proof? Look no further than this viral video!
A snarling Golden Retriever is something of a rare sight.
Echo looks quite small overall, and his muzzle also looks a little short.
The reason for this? According to his owner, the dog is a dwarf – but that doesn't explain why he always looks grumpy and shows his teeth to the camera.
His owner doesn't seem to know this either, but a new viral post shows the grumpy pup in action.
"Renaming him to grumpelstiltskin," reads the caption as the onscreen text jokes, "I hope his birth mom knows he is fat and mean."
Whether this is true or not remains to be seen, but there are certainly dozens of videos on Echo's page in which he looks darn irritable just when his owner wants to pet him or play with him.
However, there is a curious twist to this in many of the clips...
Is this dog ever not grumpy?
It doesn't seem to bother the pet owner in the slightest when her furry friend starts to scowl.
Quite the opposite: she simply pets her dog anyway, whereupon he suddenly stops looking grim.
Evidently, Echo himself doesn't seem to know exactly what the fuss is all about either – but on closer inspection, he turns out to be harmless.
His owner can fiddle with him as much as she likes without any danger, and Echo puts up with it like a champ.
The four-legged friend proves that a cheerful mood on TikTok is not absolutely necessary for pupfluencer stardom after all.
